Killeen City Council members requested to reopen grant funding for Killeen nonprofit organizations through the Nov. 24, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
The City of Killeen ARPA Nonprofit Grant Program first opened in April and closed on May 12. Council then selected 15 eligible nonprofit organizations on May 18 to receive funding of up to $10,000 each through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The city has now reopened the application process and is available to existing nonprofit organizations and programs to address the needs of our residents and respond to the negative impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Nonprofits selected for funding will not be eligible for additional awards.
According to a news release, a total of $150,000 has been allocated for the Nonprofit Grant Program through the American Rescue Plan Act. There are nine eligibility requirements that can be found on the city’s website at www.KilleenTexas.gov/rescueFunding.
Organizations have until Nov. 24 to submit their applications.
