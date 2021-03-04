The Killeen Fire Department responded to a grass fire in southwest Killeen Thursday afternoon.
The fire started in the backyard of a house on Ozark Drive around 2:07 p.m. and the wind pushed it into the other yards that were affected, according to Officer Cory Hall, with the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office.
Hall said there was minor damage to the fencing in the area but there was no damage to the houses and no people were affected.
The cause of the fire, which was extinguished, is currently undetermined, according to Hall.
