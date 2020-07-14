COPPERAS COVE — A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter was releasing water over an affected area of grass on Fort Hood that had been scorched by fire, about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Burn marks were on the ground outside of Fort Hood property near Interstate 14, on the north side of the highway near the Clarke Road gate and continuing to the Highway 9 bypass.
An unidentified brush truck was spraying a patch that appeared to be a hot spot.
Calls to Fort Hood Fire Department and Copperas Cove Fire Department were not returned Tuesday evening.
It is unclear when the grass fire started or what set it ablaze.
