A special light show is planned this evening at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
According to cemetery officials, 10,686 soldiers are interred there. Of those, 38 were killed in action.
In a special Memorial Day tribute, their 38 tombstones will be illuminated Monday night to remember the lives of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Area residents are invited to view display, which is scheduled to last 24 hours.
The cemetery is at 11463 State Highway 195.
