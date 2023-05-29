cemetery graves

Volunteers place flags at the gravesites of veterans for Memorial Day at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in this file photo. As a special tribute, the gravestones of 38 soldiers killed in action will be illuminated on Monday, May 29, cemetery officials said.

 Herald | File

A special light show is planned this evening at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

According to cemetery officials, 10,686 soldiers are interred there. Of those, 38 were killed in action.

