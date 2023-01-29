February is Black History Month and Killeen’s branch of the N.A.A.C.P. will present “A conversation with Jeffrey Peck” on Feb. 10.
Peck is the great-grandson of William Edward Burghardt DuBois, considered one of the founders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
The program will begin at 6 p.m. at the Douse Community Center, 1002 Jefferies Avenue and organizers say they have room for everyone who would like to come.
“Join us as we hear from this amazing speaker as he shares with us the life and the legacy of his family and how the N.A.A.C.P. came into being,” local branch President TaNeika Moultrie said. “We look forward to seeing a good number of people share this program.
Peck is a Houston resident, born in Colorado to the only granddaughter of Dr. DuBois, Dr. Yolande Du Bois Irvin.
In an interview, published by The Berkshire Eagle, Feb 24, 2019, Peck said, his mother never got used to the attention (DuBois) would receive when the family got off a plane in a new city. To her ... he was Grandpa.
While Peck’s father would talk to him about Du Bois’ accomplishments, his mother would share more about their personal relationship, according to the Berkshire Eagle article.
Irvin, a retired psychologist and professor at Xavier University, died in 2021 at the age of 89.
Before devoting his time to fully focusing on Dr. Du Bois’ legacy, he had a great passion for motorcycle riding and speed — a passion he inherited from his great grandfather. As a result, Jeffrey became a professional motorcycle drag racer from 1998 to 2016 and while continuing to ride, become a spokesperson for Kawasaki.
In 2014, his focus shifted toward embracing his family’s rich historical legacy. He and his brother Arthur McFarlane II represented the DuBois family by acting in Chad Lawson Cooper’s play, “Justice on Trial.” Peck played the part of Dr. DuBois himself.
It was at a showing of this remarkable play at the Vive le Arts Theater here in October of 2022, that Moultrie and Peck were introduced.
Since then, the two have endeavored to work together to bring awareness of the important values and determination of Dr. DuBois and his vision for NAACP.
