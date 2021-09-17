Killeen’s hospital and a bagel shop took top honors at the annual awards banquet of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce held Thursday night at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The Large Business of the Year Award went to AdventHealth-Central Texas, while Bite the Bagel (Killeen location) took home the Small Business of the Year Award.
The Non-Profit of the Year Award went to the Killeen Food Care Center.
The chamber’s Roy J. Smith Award, which is given to someone who has shown lifetime service to the community, went to Diane Connell. longtime business and civic leader.
See full story this weekend in the Herald.
