In partnership with The Salvation Army, the Greater Killeen Community Clinic will host a food distribution event from 9 a.m. to noon April 19.
“Or until our supplies run out,” according to a news release. The event will be held in the parking lot of the New Gate Church at the corner of Second Street and Church Avenue in downtown Killeen.
Last month, Salvation Army Auxiliary Capt. Dawn Beckham said they plan to host a mobile food distribution once a month. The group had some designated food pantry funds to get the program started.
“We will have to find a way for Killeen residents to financially support this program to keep it going,” Beckham said.
In addition to local financial donations, the group also needs local volunteers.
“Students from Texas A&M University, Killeen, will be volunteering for this event, but for upcoming distributions, we will need local volunteers from the area,” she said.
“The Greater Killeen Community Clinic is excited about this partnership with the Salvation Army to be able to provide food boxes to our patients and their families,” said TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, executive director of the Greater Killeen Community Clinic.
“This community outreach project that is going to take place once a month is going to be a big help for our patients and their families, as well as make a huge impact in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.