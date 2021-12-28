A former Harker Heights fire chief, with over four decades in fire service, died on Christmas Day, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department.
The Harker Heights Fire Department announced the death of retired Fire Chief Jack Collier, 72, in a somber social media post Monday.
“It is with deep sadness and heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Retired Fire Chief Jack Collier, who passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 25, 2021,” HHFD said in the Facebook post. “He served as Fire Chief of Harker Heights from 2006 – 2016. Retired Chief Collier brought an abundance of experience and education to those he led so faithfully. He will be greatly missed. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
In 2016, the city of Harker Heights held a well-attended retirement ceremony for Collier celebrating his 42 years in fire service, ten of those in Harker Heights.
Collier was born in Temple and raised by his aunt and uncle after his mother died when he was 14 years old, according to previous Herald reporting.
The Temple native graduated Temple High School in 1968 before serving three years with the U.S. Army. Collier earned an associate degree in fire science from Temple College in 1979 and a bachelor’s degree in health management from Texas State University in 1982.
The former Heights fire chief worked as fire chief for several other fire departments in Texas, according to prior reporting, as well as serving as Fire Superintendent of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana during Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
During Collier’s retirement ceremony five years ago, then Harker Heights Mayor Rob Robinson declared May 27 Chief Jack Collier Day in Harker Heights.
In his final remarks as chief during his 2016 retirement reception, Collier, emotional at times, said, “There are people in this room that mean everything to me.”
“There are many in attendance who trained me, guided and groomed me and others who are in Heaven above,” Collier said.
Collier said he considered leaving after 20 years of service, but when he realized “this is the best job in the world,” he couldn’t leave.
“It’s tough to leave right now,” he said. “This morning, I was putting the brass on my uniform and it kind of hit me that it was the last time that I’m gonna be doing this.”
The former fire chief said his time in fire service showed him the “worst and best sides of human nature.”
“What a ride,” he said during his retirement ceremony. “It’s seeing people on the very worst days of their lives but there’s not a better feeling to know that you’ve made a difference.”
At his retirement, he highlighted the number of natural disasters he had a hand in helping.
“If any chief in the United States has been involved in more disasters than I have, I feel sorry for them.”
Collier mentioned five presidential declared disasters including the Luby’s massacre, Mount Carmel, the plant explosion at West, the Nov. 5, 2009, shooting at Fort Hood and others.
“For those of you in the room who are not directly involved in public safety, you have no idea what our jobs are like,” he said. “We take pride in what we do and it comes with a price, one that most people are not willing to pay. There are flashbacks, sleepless nights and PTSD.”
Collier’s retirement ceremony ended with a Fire Department Personnel Final Review in which Collier walked through the ranks of the firemen/paramedics standing at attention and saluted each one then shook their hands.
“I’ve served six different organizations but I’m the most proud of the men and women of the Harker Heights Fire Department,” he said.
In a Facebook post Saturday, the Copperas Cove Fire Department mourned the loss of Collier.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends and all the crews that served under Harker Heights Fire Chief (Retired) Jack Collier,” CCFD said in a Facebook post on Christmas Day. “He was a very amazing guy and will be missed. Rest easy brother.”
