The Shoemaker Grey Wolves 2020/2021 season ended Thursday night after falling to the DeSoto Eagles in the first round of the playoffs Thursday night.
The Eagles beat the Grey Wolves 57-32 Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium in the first round of the 6A playoffs. The Eagles dominated on both sides of the ball and led the game from wire to wire.
The Eagles scored the first two touchdowns in the game, a passing touchdown from senior quarterback Samari Collier to senior wide receiver Jerand Bradley and another from Collier to sophomore wide receiver Johntay Cook II, both in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Grey Wolves got on the board for the first time with a field goal.
Another passing touchdown from Collier to Bradley made the score 23-3 in favor of the Eagles and that score was immediately answered by a 75 yard kick return touchdown by junior Omari Evans for the Grey Wolves.
Momentum seemed to have shifted in the Grey Wolves favor after they got a stop on defense and had a chance to cut the Eagles lead to six.
However, the offense tried to go for it on fourth down in their own territory and senior quarterback Ty Bell was hit in the backfield and fumbled and the Eagles recovered.
The next play was a touchdown from Collier to senior wide receiver Jaedon Wilson.
Another fumble in the Grey Wolves own territory led to another one play touchdown from Collier to Cook II.
The mistakes led to a 37-10 halftime lead for the Eagles and it was too much for the Grey Wolves to overcome out of the locker room.
Plenty of points were scored as the Eagles scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and one in the fourth to create a 57-10 lead.
The Grey Wolves scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, senior running back Devin Brown finding the endzone twice on the ground, to close the gap.
Collier stood out for the Eagles, throwing six touchdowns, two of which went to Bradley.
Senior defensive linemen Byron Murphy, committed to the University of Texas, and Shemar Turner, who could be headed to Alabama, dominated up front for the Eagles coming up with multiple sacks and forcing a couple of fumbles.
The Eagles will be taking on the Rockwall Yellow Jackets in the second round of the playoffs. The time, date and location are unknown at this time.
DeSoto 57, Shoemaker 32
DeSoto 16 21 14 6 57
Shoemaker 0 10 0 22 32
First Quarter
DeSoto - Jerand Bradley, pass from Samari Collier, 7:52
DeSoto - Johntay Cook II, pass from Samari Collier, 1:40
Second Quarter
Shoemaker - Kaleel Pomerlee, field goal, 8:49
DeSoto - Jerand Bradley, pass from Samari Collier, 6:22
Shoemaker - Omari Evans, kick return, 6:04
DeSoto - Jaedon Wilson, pass from Samari Collier, 1:52
DeSoto - Johntay Cook II, pass from Samari Collier, 1:25
Third Quarter
DeSoto - Mike Murphy, pass from Samari Collier, 5:20
DeSoto - Matt Allen, rush, 1:25
Fourth Quarter
DeSoto - Matt Allen, rush, 9:17
Shoemaker - Devin Brown, rush, 7:31
Shoemaker - Devin Brown, rush, 5:20
Shoemaker - Darmell Hollins, punt return, 0:53
Shoemaker DeSoto
Total Yards 106 444
Rushes - Yards 33 - 56 34 - 201
Passing Yards 50 243
Comp - Att - Int 6 - 19- 1 19 - 31 - 1
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: DeSoto - Robert Richardson, 10-100
PASSING: DeSoto - Samari Collier, 19-31-1-243
RECEIVING: DeSoto - Johntay Cook II, 5-83
