The City of Nolanville will host its third annual Grinchfest from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 204 North Main St. There will be plenty of Family friendly activities, such as an ugly sweater contest, live music, free hot chocolate and s’mores, photo opportunities with the elusive Grinch himself, and more.
The Grinch is currently evading the Nolanville police but sources at Nolanville City Hall confirmed they will catch him in time for the event. To stay up to date on the chase, go to the City Hall’s Facebook page.
The city was unable to host the event last year due to COVID-19, but that has only made organizers more determined to celebrate the upcoming holidays.
“It started as a fun idea to get people outside and promote our Main Street,” said Nolanville’s Community Outreach Coordinator Jennifer Shidler. “It was such a big hit and it just gets bigger every year.”
This event is free to the public and all are welcome to see the City Hall decorated as the Whoville town where the story takes place.
“We are a smaller town so we like to make lasting traditions. This event gives visitors that small-town feeling with a big-town dream,” Shidler.
