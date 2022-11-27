Although the Harker Heights City Council voted last week to reverse the will of voters on its marijuana decriminalization ordinance because officials said it conflicts with state law, the battle over weed possession is not over.
That is because Ground Game Texas is preparing to gather support for a ballot referendum in Harker Heights after its City Council repealed Proposition A — the measure that decriminalized possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana — on Tuesday.
“Everything is in city charter,” said Louie Minor, a Killeen politician who helped lead the decriminalization effort to get voter approval in Harker Heights and Killeen. “A referendum would mean going out and getting signatures. We have a very short time period, though. The citizens would vote on repealing the ordinance that repealed Proposition A.”
According to the Texas Municipal League, a referendum gives “the power of (residents) to require a city council to reconsider an adopted ordinance and, if the council fails to repeal the ordinance, the power to approve or reject it as a city election.”
In this case, residents would be asked to repeal the ordinance the Harker Heights City Council adopted on Nov. 22 that repealed Proposition A.
Heights Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann and council members Michael Blomquist, Tony Canterino and Sam Halabi voted for repeal. Councilwoman Lynda Nash voted against repeal.
‘Repeal the repeal’
“During this process of getting the referendum on the May ballot, once the referendum is certified to repeal the repeal, it makes that ordinance suspended,” Minor said. “It doesn’t go into effect.”
Under the city charter, Harker Heights residents may “approve or reject at the polls” any ordinance adopted by the City Council “or submitted by the council to a vote of the electors, such power being known as the referendum.”
That “power” does not include bond propositions.
“Ordinances submitted to the council by initiative petition and passed by the council without change shall be subject to the referendum in the same manner as other ordinances,” according to the city charter. “Within (20) calendar days after the enactment by the council of any ordinance which is subject to a referendum, a petition signed by qualified electors of the city equal in number to at least (25%) of the number of votes cast at the last preceding regular municipal election may be filed with the city clerk requesting that any such ordinance be either repealed or submitted to a vote of the electors.”
Twenty-five percent of the electorate (1,360 voters) in the May 2021 municipal election is 340. No races were contested in the May 2022 municipal election, and Nov. 8 was a special election for Harker Heights voters.
“Proposition A went into effect (on Nov. 15),” Minor said. “Harker Heights voted to repeal it, which is an ordinance to repeal Proposition A. We would do a referendum to repeal their ordinance. cancel it out and put Proposition A back on the books until the vote on the referendum” in May 2023.
In Harker Heights, 5,208 residents (64%) cast their ballots for Proposition A. At 35.9%, 2,927 voted against it.
Shirley Fleming, a former Killeen City Council member who helped organize the Ground Game Texas effort in Harker Heights, attended the Heights City Council meeting Tuesday — along with Julie Over, an Austin attorney and Ground Game Texas co-founder.
“If you stomp on this, a lot of people will say, ‘My vote doesn’t count,’” Fleming said at the meeting. “Let’s respect their vote.”
She’s told the Herald that people who voted for Proposition A feel disenfranchised and said on Wednesday that council members have been “bullied.”
“I think the lawyers bullied them,” Fleming said. “I don’t think either one of the councils know what the ordinance is all about. I don’t think either council has studied enough. They let the lawyers come in there and bully and scare the daylights out of them. I wonder who’s running the city — the lawyers or the city council? I don’t think they are respecting what the citizens have done.”
Ashley Smith, a precinct chair in Killeen who helped young voters register before the election, said during the Harker Heights meeting on Tuesday that many young people told her they believe their votes have been ignored.
“A lot of people came to me and said, ‘I don’t think my vote will matter.’ They will remember if they voted and their vote didn’t count,” she said.
Canceling votes
According to a 2018 Texas Municipal League report from the Legislative Policy Committee on ballot propositions, initiatives and referendums are becoming more common as “all levels of government have gravitated towards populism.”
“Whether the number of local elections on policy matters has actually increased in number, or just have highlighted more controversial political issues, city governments have come under increased scrutiny in relation to these elections in recent years,” the report shows. “Not only are lawsuits related to ballot language and other issues commonplace with initiative, referendum, and charter amendment elections, but so, too, is legislation preempting the will of the voters for successful popular elections that run counter to the political views of some in the Texas Legislature.”
For example, when the Denton City Council in 2014 refused to adopt an initiative petition to ban fracking — a drilling method used for extracting oil deep underground — the issue was sent to ballot. Nearly 59% of residents voted in favor of the ordinance.
“Despite Denton voters convincingly approving a fracking ban ordinance, in 2015 the Texas Legislature passed (House Bill 40), which effectively preempts many city ordinance provisions regulating oil and gas operations within the city limits,” according to TML. “To summarize, all Texas cities had their ‘hands slapped’ for an ordinance a single city council didn’t even want to adopt.”
And two years later, the opposite happened in Austin regarding its regulation of ride-sharing companies.
“The Austin City Council refused to adopt a petitioned-for ordinance that would have eliminated a city requirement that ride-sharing drivers submit to fingerprint-based criminal background checks,” according to TML. “The ordinance went to an election, where 56 percent of voters opposed the petitioned ordinance, thereby choosing to subject Uber and Lyft drivers to a fingerprint-based background check.”
The result: Uber and Lyft left the Austin market, and the state Legislature responded by passing HB 100 in 2017, preempting local ride-sharing regulations, including fingerprinting requirements.
“In addition ... legislative efforts at limiting cities’ initiative and referendum authority were considered,” the TML report shows. “For instance, following the Denton fracking ban ordinance, (HB 2595) was filed in 2015. The bill would have prohibited a city from holding an election on the enactment or repeal of an ordinance or charter provision that restricts the right of any person to use or access the person’s private property for economic gain.”
The Texas House approved the bill but it failed in the Senate.
“Underlying many policy debates at the Capitol is the basic question of the proper roles for elected officials and citizens in city government,” according to the TML report. “How much deference should be given to the notion of representative democracy in our local communities? How much trust should be placed in locally-elected officials to represent the needs of their constituents and make the policy decisions that citizens may not have the time or experience to fully grasp? Should there be an avenue for citizens to directly formulate policy? If we value direct democracy tools as an organization, to what extent (if any) should they be limited in the interest of good government and fiscal responsibility?”
Harker Heights plan
As for the plan to gather enough signatures for a referendum in Heights, Minor said a press conference is being planned for this week.
“We’re ready to move in whatever direction we need to and go from there,” he said. “It’s going to be put in the voters’ hands. I would have figured that one election would be enough to show city councils in Killeen and Harker Heights what the citizens want. But I guess we’re going to have to exercise the power of the people again. This time, city council members will be on the ballot as well. That’ll be the difference.”
In the Harker Heights regular election next May, the council’s Place 4 seat (Nash) and the mayor’s seat (Spencer Smith) will be up for grabs.
“We worked too hard for them to just throw this in the garbage can,” Fleming said. “It’s not against the law. Austin has done this since May. What is the difference? Nobody is going to jail. Nobody is going to court. Look at the cities that have the ordinances and are operating. There haven’t been any problems. Killeen and Harker Heights might as well get on board.”
Harker Heights officials, including City Manager David Mitchell and Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark have, told the Herald before the Nov. 8 election that while the city took no position on decriminalization, they were planning a number of eventualities, including repeal and litigation, if voters there approved the measure.
“I don’t think they are respecting what the citizens have done,” Fleming said.
On Tuesday, Harker Heights City Attorney Charlie Olson said that Proposition A “places limitations and burdens on (officers’) conduct” and that it “essentially targets police officers.”
Whenever drugs are the issue, you can always count on drug abuse proponent Louie Minor to be pushing for illegal drugs. The fact he is on the commissioner's court is a disgrace.
