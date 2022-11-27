Harker Heights sign

Ground Game Texas is planning to place a referendum on the May 2023 ballot in Harker Heights after council members there repealed Proposition A on Tuesday.

Although the Harker Heights City Council voted last week to reverse the will of voters on its marijuana decriminalization ordinance because officials said it conflicts with state law, the battle over weed possession is not over.

That is because Ground Game Texas is preparing to gather support for a ballot referendum in Harker Heights after its City Council repealed Proposition A — the measure that decriminalized possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana — on Tuesday.

