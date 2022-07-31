Ground Game Texas, the group of progressive Democrats that has led grass-roots efforts to decriminalize marijuana in cities across Texas, is celebrating ballot initiatives in Killeen in Harker Heights, believing they will give gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke an advantage at the polls in November.

“This is huge news in the race to defeat Greg Abbott,” according to an emailed news letter from Ground Game, based in Austin. “Here’s why we’re excited by these wins: Harker Heights and Killeen are diverse and quickly-growing cities. If we boost turnout by just a few thousand votes, we can give a huge boost to Beto O’Rourke. With your help, we can decriminalize marijuana ... and deliver a secret weapon to Beto O’Rourke,” the Democrat vying to unseat Republican Gov. Abbott on Nov. 8.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

(3) comments

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

Time reveals everything.

Patience people, patience.

Sooner or later...

That whacky weed must be very wicked.

Anything you can't live without is best avoided.

.

.

[rolleyes]

Report Add Reply
don76550

There are no differences in the policies Beto wants to enact and the ones Biden wants to enact. He is a Biden clone and would be just as destructive to Texas as Biden is to the US, and as Newsom is to California. Beto is unfit for any office.

Report Add Reply
Wayne Jefferson

He's a loser from day one. Whether or not pot is legal doesn't make make one difference. Still illegal as state and federal law. Him trying to make a issue is trying to make his chances higher. Anyone can smoke pot all day long just not in public and get caught. I don't care if it's legal or not. Like speeding on the highway, everyone does it so who cares..

Report Add Reply

