Ground Game Texas has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday at Harker Heights City Hall after starting a referendum petition to place Proposition A on the ballot for the second time in six months.
Proposition A — the measure to decriminalize possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana — was approved by voters on Nov. 8 and repealed by the City Council two weeks later. The referendum would essentially be a rebuke of council members’ decision and allow voters to decide for a second time whether Proposition A should become law.
“We’re probably at 150 (signatures) already, so we’re more than halfway (to) getting the required signatures,” said Louie Minor, one of the original petition’s organizers. “People are angry. They’re not happy the City Council just completely disregarded the November election. The citizens are ready to show City Council who’s in charge of the city.”
Minor is Bell County Precinct 4 commissioner-elect and a Ground Game activist in Bell County.
According to the Texas Municipal League, a referendum gives “the power of (residents) to require a city council to reconsider an adopted ordinance and, if the council fails to repeal the ordinance, the power to approve or reject it as a city election.”
On Saturday, Ground Game hosted an event at Carl Levin Park to gather signatures for the referendum. If it’s successful, it will be placed on the May 6 ballot.
“I’m very optimistic,” Minor said. “They’ve already voted once on it. They’re prepared to vote again.”
Under the city charter, residents may “approve or reject at the polls” any ordinance adopted by the City Council “or submitted by the council to a vote of the electors, such power being known as the referendum.”
That “power” does not include bond propositions.
“Ordinances submitted to the council by initiative petition and passed by the council without change shall be subject to the referendum in the same manner as other ordinances,” according to the city charter. “Within (20) calendar days after the enactment by the council of any ordinance which is subject to a referendum, a petition signed by qualified electors of the city equal in number to at least (25%) of the number of votes cast at the last preceding regular municipal election may be filed with the city clerk requesting that any such ordinance be either repealed or submitted to a vote of the electors.”
Twenty-five percent of the electorate (1,360 voters) in the May 2021 municipal election is 340. No races were contested in the May 2022 municipal election, and Nov. 8 was a special election for Harker Heights voters.
“Once the city receives the signed petition from registered city voters, we will have 10 days to determine that the petition has the proper number of signatures required,” Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark has said. “Once that is completed and the petition is certified as sufficient, a public hearing shall be conducted at a council meeting. If the council fails to (adopt) the proposed initiative petition, then it will be sent to the voters.”
That is the same process Harker Heights officials were required to use under their charter for initiative petitions.
“If the voters approve the proposed ordinance, then there are two additional steps for the ordinance to be officially adopted,” Bark has said. “The first step is for the council to canvass the votes. The second step is the publishing of the entire ordinance in the newspaper. As you are aware, once the ordinance becomes effective, it can be treated as any other ordinance and can be repealed or amended.”
The Harker Heights City Council canvassed election results on Nov. 15, making Proposition A law for a week. On Nov. 8, 5,208 residents (64%) cast their ballots in Heights for Proposition A. At 35.9%, 2,927 voted against it.
“We’re giving residents of Harker Heights an opportunity to once again show their position (on) Proposition A,” Ground Game volunteer Ron Jupiter said during the event at Carl Levin Park on Saturday. “We’re so despondent because this is wrong on many levels. We did what we were told to do. We got registered to vote. We verified our signatures and we cast a vote. And, for some reason, it seems like it doesn’t matter.”
The City Council may amend, repeal or leave as-is any initiative ordinance submitted by voters — as it did with Proposition A.
“We’re not expecting them to change their mind, but the impact we’re going to have the next election — you’re doing to be dealing with the same votes,” Jupiter said. “If you don’t adhere to your constituents, you don’t deserve to sit in that seat.”
Heights officials repealed Proposition A because they believe it’s a contradiction to state law.
But “this is the wish of the citizens here in this city,” Jupiter said. “It’s not a Democratic or Republican issue. It’s a democratic issue in terms of the vote. It’s a freedom issue.”
Ground Game Texas, a progressive grassroots political organization in Austin, has also been successful in leading decriminalization initiatives in that city, Killeen, Denton, Elgin and San Marcos.
Killeen City Council members are expected to discuss amending the voter-passed ordinance on Tuesday.
