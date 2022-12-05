Marijuana

Ground Game Texas has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday at Harker Heights City Hall after starting a referendum petition to place Proposition A on the ballot for the second time in six months.

Proposition A — the measure to decriminalize possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana — was approved by voters on Nov. 8 and repealed by the City Council two weeks later. The referendum would essentially be a rebuke of council members’ decision and allow voters to decide for a second time whether Proposition A should become law.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.