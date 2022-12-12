HARKER HEIGHTS — Ground Game Texas representatives and others submitted more than 600 signatures to Harker Heights City Hall on Monday in an effort to place a referendum on the ballot in May — a possible rebuke of council members’ repeal of a marijuana decriminalization ordinance.
“Today, we just turned in petitions for the decriminalization of marijuana — Proposition A — again,” Charles Wilson said. “The people spoke. Sixty-four percent of the citizens of Harker Heights decided with their vote that they wanted Proposition A to go forward.”
The Harker Heights City Council, in a 4-1 vote, repealed Proposition A on Nov. 22, citing a contradiction to state law.
“We had four council members who decided to go against the will of the people, and I just felt like that’s not right,” Wilson said. “But the people will not let this rest so they decided to speak again. We will continue to fight to make sure that you’re heard.”
Ground Game Texas, a progressive grassroots political organization, has successfully crafted similar ballot measures in Austin, Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights and San Marcos. Only the Harker Heights City Council has repealed its initiative ordinance — also called Proposition A.
“I’ve been a citizen of Harker Heights since 1986,” said Lavelle Ford, who was also part of the group turning in the petitions at City Hall Monday afternoon. “I thought it was a very good town. Things are changing, unfortunately, and not in a positive way. My vote did not count. This was an insult to me because you’ve taken my vote.”
Ground Game needs 348 verified signatures before the referendum can be placed on May ballot.
“We turned in about twice that,” said Ground Game Executive Director Julie Oliver, an Austin lawyer and politician. “At least 450 were Harker Heights registered voters.”
According to the Texas Municipal League, a referendum gives “the power of (residents) to require a city council to reconsider an adopted ordinance and, if the council fails to repeal the ordinance, the power to approve or reject it as a city election.”
In an open letter sent to Harker Heights residents on Tuesday following a Ground Game Texas news conference at City Hall, City Manager David Mitchell repeated city officials’ assertion that that Proposition A cannot be allowed to stand.
“The initiative ordinance was contrary to state law,” he said. “The City Council had no choice but to repeal it. The Bell County District Attorney and County Attorney both reached the same conclusions as the Harker Heights City Council that the initiative ordinance was contrary to State law. Even if the initiative ordinance had not been repealed, marijuana laws would certainly be fully enforced within the city limits of Harker Heights by county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.”
But Oliver said that once 348 signatures are verified by the city within 10 days, “it puts their repeal on hold, per the city charter, until May.”
She appears to be citing Article VIII of the city charter. That section provides procedures for referendums and initiatives.
“When a referendum petition or amended petition as defined in Section 8.05 of this article, has been certified as sufficient by the City Clerk, the ordinance specified in the petition shall not go into effect, or further action thereunder shall be suspended if it shall have gone into effect, until and unless approved by the electors, as hereinafter provided.”
Louie Minor, a Ground Game activist and Precinct 4 Bell County commissioner-elect, said on Monday at City Hall that he wanted to “clear up a little misinformation out there among the public.”
“This is not a group of outsiders coming from Austin ... getting involved in Harker Heights business,” he said. “This is Harker Heights residents who brought the proposition and the referendum forward. Residents will be heard. They will not be silenced, and they’re ready to vote again. They’re not happy with this City Council, and we will continue to support them.”
Minor is a Killeen resident.
While Harker Heights residents may “approve or reject at the polls” any ordinance adopted by the City Council “or submitted by the council to a vote of the electors, such power being known as the referendum,” according to the charter, council members may amend, repeal or leave as-is any initiative ordinance or referendum submitted by voters — as it did with Proposition A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.