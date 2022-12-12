Heights referendum

Harker Heights resident Charles Wilson, right, shows a receipt on Monday at City Hall after Ground Game Texas and Proposition A supporters submitted more than 600 signatures for a ballot referendum that would reverse the City Council's repeal of the ordinance. Ground Game Texas Executive Director Julie Oliver and activist Louie Minor, the Precinct 4 Bell County commissioner-elect, smile after turning in the signatures.

HARKER HEIGHTS — Ground Game Texas representatives and others submitted more than 600 signatures to Harker Heights City Hall on Monday in an effort to place a referendum on the ballot in May — a possible rebuke of council members’ repeal of a marijuana decriminalization ordinance.

“Today, we just turned in petitions for the decriminalization of marijuana — Proposition A — again,” Charles Wilson said. “The people spoke. Sixty-four percent of the citizens of Harker Heights decided with their vote that they wanted Proposition A to go forward.”

