Ground Game Texas is scheduled to host a community event on Saturday at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights to gather signatures for a referendum petition on the decriminalization of marijuana.
The progressive grassroots organization in Austin is contacting voters in Harker Heights about the referendrum after the City Council in November repealed Proposition A — the measure to decriminalize possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana.
(1) comment
Its going to be tough passing any decriminization laws with the wanna be authoritarian government of Texas.
First step is to STOP electing regressive REPUBLICANS!!! Laws that reflect the 70s thru 90s....last century....are what you get.
Texas will be stuck with troglodites making laws!!!
