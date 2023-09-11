Ground Game Texas, an Austin-based progressive organization, and local residents are planning to rally at the Harker Heights City Council meeting on Tuesday to call for action on decriminalized marijuana in the city.
“Nonprofit advocacy organization Ground Game Texas and local community group Bell County Action Force are rallying residents to attend Tuesday’s Harker Heights City Council meeting, to demand that the City take steps to honor the will of local voters who have twice approved marijuana reforms for city police,” Ground Game said in a news release on Monday.
In an election last November, 64% of voters in Heights favored to pass Proposition A, which bans police officers from making arrests or issuing citations for misdemeanor pot possession.
The City Council repealed the ordinance last fall less than two weeks after voters approved it at the polls, citing the measure’s conflict with state law.
After Ground Game led a referendum to reverse the city’s repeal on the May election ballot, it passed by a single vote, 1,635 votes to 1,634 — appearing to reverse the city’s repeal action.
Since then, city officials have been silent on the issue — a silence that was highlighted in a July meeting.
“Since the election, the status of ‘Prop A’ has not been discussed by this city a single time,” Heights resident and business owner Howard Arey said at a City Council meeting in July. “Even though the council’s previous repeal ordinance was laid aside by Harker Heights citizens in a referendum, one would never know it because this council has not discussed it in a council meeting since the election.”
Arey is a vocal opponent of Prop A.
Days before the May election, Harker City Manager David Mitchell said the city attorney informed him and the referendum’s petitioners that an ordinance on the city’s books would not allow the council to adopt the marijuana ordinance, so the outcome of the referendum vote would be moot.
For Ground Game, the issue is about both democracy and criminal justice reform, the organization said in Monday’s release.
“This is a battle for local democracy,” says Julie Oliver, the executive director at Ground Game Texas. “Harker Heights voters have exercised their constitutional right to adopt a local police reform, not just once but twice. The City’s delay is about more than a policy dispute; their inaction violates the core principles of our democratic process.”
Ground Game also referenced Bell County Action Force, which it called “a grassroots organization that is active in Killeen and Harker Heights,” according to the release.
“We voted for Proposition A so that we can better spend our tax dollars on real public safety issues in the community, but the City has completely ignored us,” Mikhail Gray from Bell County Action Force said in the release. “I’m very concerned that the City seems to be ramping up marijuana enforcement instead of honoring the will of the voters.”
Organizers and residents affiliated with Ground Game Texas and Bell County Action Force will gather at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, and will attend the council meeting at 5 p.m.
The decriminalized marijuana ordinance also passed in Killeen last November, and is still in place by the city. The Bell County government sued Killeen earlier this year over the issue, saying the city law is illegal due to existing state law. That lawsuit has not yet been resolved.
For all of the amateurs (Like Oliver and Minor) who think they can vote a local ordinance that supersedes STATE law, let me introduce a principle that was the first test of federalism (that word is going to be a lookup for some), the US Constitution, and supremacy clauses.
For your consideration and study...Marbury v. Madison, 1803. FIRST year law students get this pounded into them for Constitutional Law BASICS.
If you want a STATE law to change, you have to change it at THE STATE LEVEL.
Julie...Louie...I offer remedial tutoring on Civics and the construction of law, but I am going to have to charge a premium in your cases.
Good luck with any attempt to remediate those who refuse to learn.
...
You're correct about Marbury v. Madison, mate.
...
Back in the stone age, when reading was taught with "Dïck, Jane, Spot, and Sally", Marbury v. Madison was thoroughly explained in 8th grade Civics class.
....
Additional information on the interpretation and application of the" Supremacy Clause" can be found below:
...
https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/essay/artVI-C2-3-4/ALDE_00013402/
....
Old Louie Loopy must always be shillin'
Some people just gotta have their loco weed.
Some people TRICK the dummies into believing the "weed fairy" is gonna get the their HIGH!!!...
...
Some people will fall for anything.
...
[lol][beam][smile]
The initiative is illegal. It violates State law therefore it it is illegal and the results of the special election are moot. Anyone doubting only needs to look at Killeen rescinding its youth curfew because as of 1 September it would have been in opposition to State law. Killeen correctly repealed their curfew law to remain in compliance with State law.
Harker Heights needs to recognize the results but Ground Game Texas needs to acknowledge the initiative is in violation of State law and therefore moot.
GGT and the Bell County Democratic Party knew this when they forced this issue onto the ballot. It was and always has been a prop to turn out voters. They know its illegal.
They aren't interested in legalizing marijuana. If they were they would be lobby the State Legislature instead of bullying home-rule cities and their citizens.
"Harker Heights needs to recognize the results" I 100% agree with your statement.
Our city must not get too comfortable ignoring the votes in a lawfully held election. This Council must never get too comfortable with its city manager misrepresenting to the Citizens and our local KDH that a legal opinion exited when none existed.
Our fellow citizens should never excuse the elected from ignoring an election as it has for the past 130-days. Never forget the results from my last public info request: the city answered it has "no documents, no emails, no resolutions."
It just ignored the election. Complete shame and I hope they correct this ASAP.
Scot...you'd feel right at home in New York City, Detroit, Chicago, etc...any place that the masses follow activists and not the law. Either educate yourself on law and civics or simply move.
Fornino - maybe you can bully your way through a Killeen meeting. Go read the Harker Heights city charter referendum process and then come back with something educated. Your sarcasm is the indicator of not having anything of serious basis. If the best you have is "or simply move" then you're not going to hack it in a real dialogue.
But I'll take the bait: please do tell me where to look in Texas Code that says a Council can ignore an election IT CALLED FOR. I'll take a hyperlink or Code and chapter.
Poor Scot...believes we live in a "democracy"...but failed to learn we live in a REPUBLIC. Further, Scot thinks a small "city" like Harker Heights can pass a law that supersedes STATE law.
Survey says....?! BZZZT.
Scot, it is unfortunate that you believe the half truths of an attorney that is a run-of-the-mill huckster and disgraced former cop.
I'll bet...you're on board with the "Sovereign Citizen" stuff, too. Trouble is...you can call me any and all names in the book...but you can't call me WRONG. Thanks for playing. Your public education is showing.
Sorry, Scot...if you knew basic law and civics, you'd know what you were talking about. I'd teach ya - but I'd have to charge ya.
Little "city" ordinances from Harker Heights do NOT supersede STATE law, regardless of whatever hooey little Julie Oliver sold you on.
I'd tell you to look at her case record...but she doesn't have one. She gets other people whooped up, winding up in court, but not HER. You've been duped. Just accept it.
Every Citizen who believes their vote is sacred should be enraged. The City Council has fully ignored the election and pretended it never occurred. The city charter provides no ability to ignore an election; it was the duty of the Council to state the outcome of the election and only after to exercise their city charter provision authority to repeal it, just like they did in Nov. When Councils ignore elections they don't like, we're all in trouble.
I recognize this is not a direct quote of the city manager, but now it's the "city attorney told him" whereas before he told the KDH and the HH Citizens that he had a "legal opinion." I know from my public information request that there was never a legal opinion - that was a complete lie by the city manager and why he has not been dismissed for this lie, I just don't know. I suppose it is because the city council has perpetuated the lie through their unlawful inaction.
This whole May 6th election is a stain on the election rights in Harker Heights. Election manipulation is not a story from other Nations or States. It just happened right here and it is time for the Council to follow the law instead of lying to Harker Heights Citizens.
Stay the course, Harker Heights. Keep obeying the law....or Julie Oliver, the out of town interloper "lawyer" who has never tried a case in her life and her pal Louie Minor, a disgraced former cop - fired for cause for being dirty...will cost you a few hundred thousand dollars out of YOUR pockets, not THEIRS.
Julie Oliver...the daisy of Ground Game Texas...pretty much the Barbie wannabe version of Al Sharpton will cause you lots of problems - and never pay a dime out of her own pocket to support the "causes" she fronts for.
Anyone remember when I called her out in Killeen and County Commissioner's Court? She said that the increase in market and volume would NEVER be the case here. Yet...we keep seeing stories of folks getting busted with TWENTY ONE POUNDS or more of marijuana. Seems her "law degree" doesn't know how the streets work when they buy into her kind of garbage. Her "law degree" knowledge also wouldn't pass an 8th grade basic skills test on civics, either.
Louie Minor...former dirty cop. Enough said. Don't believe me? Call the City of Troy. 254.938.2505. When his kind advocates for something to be legalized - you should be asking questions.
Let's not forget one of little Miss Oliver's biggest fans here in Killeen was Ken Wilkerson...who very graciously showed his true character when called out on HIS past failures and attempts to cover them up.
Stay the course, Harker Heights. You'll be better off, and without getting stuck with the bill those clowns have stuck us with.
I would love my city to "stay the course" but to do so lawfully.
That means acknowledging the election and city charter referendum processes, which they have no discretion to simply ignore. They can afterwards repeal the ordinance as they did in the past.
My shared interest with GGT is that a lawful election process is followed. To do otherwise has no basis in law and destroys faith that any election by this city will be followed if it does not align with their desires.
Announce the election and its results, then repeal. Two separate actions.
Scot...bless your heart. You should write a letter of complaint to whatever high school issued you a diploma. They failed to teach you civics and the law. Let's say we had activist groups who wanted to repeal the 19th or 13th Amendments. (Homework for you there). As outlandish as it sounds...what IF the "voters" voted to ignore them and reverse them contrary to established law? Would the Council still have to abide by "the will of the voters" ?
Law is law. ONE standard for a defined nation, state, or locality. In this case, STATE law is quite clear on the matter. The VOTE...has to happen at the STATE HOUSE, not where and when popular and convenient to Julie Oliver based upon her incomplete understanding of the law degree she allegedly holds.
Fornino - you're not keeping up. You must be replaying YouTube clips of your provoking Wilkerson and playing Springsteen "Glory Days" simultaneously.
Nobody is trying to overturn anything. I said follow the city charter which they have a duty to do, then take the discretionary actions to repeal as the charter then allows. But don't skip to "ignore the election" because you really don't want to have to say in public the silliest of legal opinions that some ordinance 10.16 overrules the city charter. That concept is laughable and I think the city is stuck in this hole because it knows if the lawyer gets on that dais, he might now say in public what the city manager said he said. But I'd love to hear him say that from the dais...
Don't forget - the Council had a Prop A election in Nov last year, then it repealed the Texas incompliant law. It needs to do the same this time and not just ignore the election.
Oops, "Glory Days" just ran out - hit the replay on your YouTube video with Wilkerson.
Scot...most recent graduate of "Sovereign Citizen University". Sorry, kid...come back when you know the basics of law and civics.
Lenin had a term for folks like you. Two words. First one is "useful". Homework to find the second word.
