This rendering shows what may be included in the dog park that will be built at Copperas Cove City Park. The city recently finalized the sponsorship with Raising Cane's.

With a sponsorship agreement finalized a couple of weeks ago, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers announced it will break ground on its first dog park in Texas, slated to be located at Copperas Cove City Park.

The ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.

