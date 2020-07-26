A group of supporters from Abilene and motorcycle club Sacrosaints Motorcycle Ministries drove three and a half hours to raise awareness in support for the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill on Sunday, where they attended the site near Leon River in Bell County where Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s remains were found.
“This is a drive for justice and we did this for Vanessa Guillen,” said Alisha Gamez, event organizer. “Mainly her voice wasn’t heard and it needs to be heard now. We also did this to encourage other soldiers to come forward and to get America’s help in getting the bill signed.”
Vanessa Guillen was found dead at end of June in East Bell County after she was reported missing from Fort Hood since April 22.
A suspect in the case, Fort Hood Spc. Aaron David Robinson, fatally shot himself July 1, and another suspect, Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, is in custody on federal charges.
Aguilar told investigators that Robinson on April 22 struck a “female soldier in the head with a hammer multiple times at his arms room, killing her on Fort Hood.”
Prior to her disappearance, Guillen told her family members that she was being sexually harassed in her unit, according to her family — a claim the Army starting investigating after her disappearance.
Gamez said the event started with some local drive through’s in her home city of Abilene and then she and the group decided to go visit the site of the remains and her mural in Killeen,
“They went really well when we had them organized in Abilene,” she said, “I created events on Facebook letting people know that we were going to be coming. I shared them to garage sale groups and anyone that would be interested,”
After visiting the site where Guillen’s remains were discovered, Gamez and her group drove to Killeen and stopped on the corner of North Fort Hood Street and Rancier Avenue where a mural of Guillen is painted in the parking lot of Sick Made Tattoo.
Gamez, who is a veteran herself, said she wants other soldiers to come forward if they have been sexually assaulted.
“I want them to break their silence,” she said. “You hear stories from other soldiers and it becomes old news. We don’t want Vanessa to become old news we want it to be known what happened to her. The bill will have guidance so people can report it to someone when it happens.”
Gamez said the group has faith that the bill will get approved by the federal government.
“I think that once it gets approved more soldiers will be able to come forward,” she said. “They will know that they have that protection coming forward and we will see the rates get higher as more come forward. Then they will stagger down because the cases will get solved.”
Heather Robbins, who is a Army veteran, said she was in the same unit as Guillen before she enlisted.
“I served for 10 years in the Army and Fort Hood was my last duty station,” she said. “That unit is not a healthy unit — it needs to be heard that it is not a healthy unit. They say that they have an open door policy but as soon as soldiers leave that ‘open door’ their reports get swept under the rug. I had an extremely similar experience as Vanessa and she was afraid to speak up and I was also but I didn’t get to speak up, I want to make sure voices are heard.”
Gamez said she plans on coming back to Killeen to have another drive through event.
“We want to come back to Killeen and have more people show up,” she said. “A lot of the people who were going to join us cancelled because of the Hurricane in the gulf and were concerned for their safety.”
Gamez encourages people to go visit the site where Guillen’s remains were found.
“I want people to actually go up and look at it,” she said. “I want people to go up to where the holes are and see the decorations and honor her memory. It is truly a life-changing thing and it will help keep her memory alive,”
