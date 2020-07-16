Local residents are invited to join a group of people from Abilene on July 26 at the site of where the remains of Spc. Vanessa Guillen were found near the Leon River in Bell County.
Alisha Gamez, one of the organizers of the drive, said they will convoy from Abilene and expect to arrive at the remains site around 1 p.m.
“After we leave the site, we will be going to Rancier (Avenue) to see the memorial,” Gamez said via phone Thursday, referring to the mural of Guillen near a tattoo shop on North Fort Hood Street.
Gamez said she expects the convoy will arrive in Killeen around 3 p.m. or so.
A candlelight vigil is planned that day, but Gamez said the plans may change if Bell County’s burn ban is extended again.
Gamez said the drive is not intended to be a protest.
“It’s supporting Vanessa, and it’s supporting soldiers that are afraid to support Vanessa,” Gamez said.
Being a veteran, along with her husband, Gamez said she supports the effort of Guillen’s family, their lawyer and League of United Latin American Citizens to have legislation introduced in Congress to allow service members to report sexual harassment and assault to agencies outside of the Army.
A #IAmVanessaGuillen bill is planned to be introduced to Congress on July 30.
Gamez is also seeking justice for Guillen.
“In my mind, justice is — which a lot of people agree — is get Congress’ attention ... that way more lives can be saved,” she said.
She also said she would like to see continued exposure of the coverage of the story.
“I want someone to turn their TV on and (on) every channel, see something, that’s my goal,” Gamez said.
Protest and Rosary
Protests hosted by LULAC will continue Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the intersection near North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue.
AnaLuisa Tapia, a district director for LULAC, said the reason for the continued protests is to ensure the other lawmakers in Washington, D.C., begin to support the bill.
The public is also invited to attend a recitation of the rosary prayer in honor of Guillen at 7 p.m. Friday in the same location.
The rosary prayer is a tradition of the Catholic Church.
“Whoever wants to join is welcome,” Tapia said, adding that copies of the prayer will be provided.
Tapia also said they will hand out some rosary beads on a first-come, first-served basis until all have been distributed.
