COPPERAS COVE — A group of Realtors, mortgage loan officers and title officers paid a visit to a group of fathers living at Stoney Brook of Copperas Cove — an assisted living center — ahead of Father’s Day.
“It is nice to see people,” said Elmer Steinert, 87. “A lot of our elderly don’t associate or have people come in and see us.”
The group of volunteers giving an hour of their time went around door to door, delivering a bag with a pair of socks, a shirt and a banana pudding cupcake. At every stop, the group was greeted with a smile and a look of gratitude.
“A lot of times, they don’t have family in town I’ve learned,” said Freda Hines, one of the Realtors with New Homes Market Center. “For us to come in and spread a little joy and give them a little hug and some love, it brightens their day. I’d love for somebody to come see me if we get here.”
For Steinert, seeing people smile also brightens his day.
“That helps me,” he said. “I put a lot of smiles on people’s face around here.”
Steinert admitted that his endeavors in the center have earned him the nickname “troublemaker.” The longtime Copperas Cove resident has lived in Stoney Brook since the death of his wife about a year ago.
For a portion of Thursday morning, Steinert visited with his friend Lesly Ware Jr. in his room. The soon-to-be 90-year-old has had a bit of a rough go of late, falling a couple times and having extensive injuries, but he still gets around on his motorized wheelchair.
That said, he misses his wife, who died in January 2021.
“I’m actually pretty well taken care of between my family and my girls — they’re wonderful,” he said. “I love my boys and I love my girls. And I miss my wife.”
The father of six — one of whom has passed — is still searching for another companion.
“I was at wound care, and I was talking to the nurse,” he said. “She said, ‘Oh, you’ve got a birthday coming up.’ I say, ‘I don’t like birthdays.’ She says, ‘Why?’
“I say, ‘I’m going to be 90 and I’m not going to have much fun.’ She says, ‘Why aren’t you going to have much fun?’ I say, ‘Well, I don’t have a female companion. I’m still shopping for one, but most of them are married.’
“She says, ‘Have you been to Walmart yet?’ I said, ‘I’d rather go to H-E-B.’ She started laughing; she thought that was kind of funny.”
Ware, a former pilot, had been married to his wife for nearly 66 years when she passed.
