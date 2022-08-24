The Central Texas Animal Advocates is hosting a fundraiser to help a local animal rescue group known as PoundPup and Friends initiative.

The Poundpup and Friends Initiative is a Killeen nonprofit foster and adoption program that assists displaced, stray or unwanted pet animals in an effort to keep them out of shelters and avoid euthanasia or exposure to dangerous elements, human or natural. The rescue has been in the Killeen area for over four years and currently has 18 adoptable dogs. PoundPup and Friends is still giving medical treatment to the dogs in their care and takes care of sanctuary dogs that cannot be adopted out.

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

