The Central Texas Animal Advocates is hosting a fundraiser to help a local animal rescue group known as PoundPup and Friends initiative.
The Poundpup and Friends Initiative is a Killeen nonprofit foster and adoption program that assists displaced, stray or unwanted pet animals in an effort to keep them out of shelters and avoid euthanasia or exposure to dangerous elements, human or natural. The rescue has been in the Killeen area for over four years and currently has 18 adoptable dogs. PoundPup and Friends is still giving medical treatment to the dogs in their care and takes care of sanctuary dogs that cannot be adopted out.
The rescue also takes in senior dogs who are pulled from pounds and shelters to live out their last years in comfort rather than a kennel.
“This fundraiser is being done to help this rescue cover vet bills that have accumulated due to the medical issues and injuries of some of the dogs,” fundraiser organizer Veronica Wilson said.
Another member of Central Texas Animal Advocates, Joy Baskow, said they have held many fundraisers like this before.
“We have done these raffles for several rescues in the area to help them out. Poundpup and Friends helps so many medical cases and works closely with Killeen Animal Shelter,” Baskow said. “We knew we needed to help her when we heard about the vet bills and dog food needed for her rescue. We know and understand how difficult times can be for rescues especially when they are run by donations.”
PoundPup and Friends President Corinna Harden said the rescue has such a high vet bill that they had to stop taking in dogs until they can pay it off.
“Right now we have a $2,900 vet bill because a foster was severely injured in a fight with other dogs in a foster’s home. It was so bad we had to have the leg amputated,” Harden said.
The foster dog, Peaches, is fine and adjusting to life with three legs. However the amputation caused the rescue to use all available funds they had to pay most of the bill.
“This vet bill took everything we had,” she said. “If we cannot get this bill paid off soon I think I might have to close up shop.”
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the group has raised $400 of its $2,000 goal. Any extra donations will be used for supplies, food and future medical bills for the animals still receiving treatment.
While any amount is accepted, each donation of $20 will give one entry ticket into the raffle. For every $100 raised, the group will draw a winner for one of the jewelry sets, and for every $500 raised the group will draw a winner for a gift basket. All prizes will be delivered or mailed. Phone numbers are required with entry.
To enter the raffle, donate to the PoundPup and Friends through Venmo @poundpupandfriends, CashApp $poundpupandfriends, Paypal: Paypal.me/PoundpupAndFriends, or Facebook https://bit.ly/3QQYi2c. All donations go directly to the rescue.
