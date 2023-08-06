The City of Harker Heights has enlisted The Retail Coach to assist in improving commercial growth. The consulting firm has completed several market studies to help maximize the city’s appeal to retail and commercial groups with interest in the region. A Community Dashboard has been created at http://www.retail360.us/harkerheights-tx/.
The City issued four commercial construction permits through April totaling $5,530,000.
Commercial construction completed earlier this year has been Black Bear Diner and Chuy’s Restaurant. Projects that are scheduled to open by the end of 2023 are the Gambit Family Entertainment Venue, Hampton Inn and Clear Sky Rehabilitation Facility.
Economic development agreements with the city
An agreement was entered into between the City and Yellow Lilly, Inc. The city is providing certain economic development incentives to Yellow Lilly pursuant to its authority under Chapter 380 of the Texas Local Government Code.
The 380 agreement was for the redevelopment of Lynn Drive. All structures have been demolished and will be platted by Yellow Lilly for at least 19 duplex lots along the street that is about 740 feet long.
Gambit Social House, which entered into a 380 Economic Development Incentive Agreement with the City on June 8, 2021, asked the City Council for a completion date extension due to a material shortage through December 2023.
Once construction is completed, the 12,000-square-foot entertainment venue on East FM 2410 will house a beer tap room, restaurant, eight Escape Rooms, and a 400-square-foot event space.
The project will also include three outside axe throwing lanes, beach volleyball facilities plus other games and seating areas on the premises.
A Hampton Inn is nearing completion near the intersection of FM 2410 and Interstate 14, across from Carl Levin Park.
It will be the city’s first four-story building; a conditional-use permit from the City was needed to accommodate the extra height. Both Seton Medical Center and Extraco Bank are three-story structures.
The hotel is anticipated to open by the end of 2023.
(1) comment
I thought the KDH had learned their lesson not to publish articles from city officials without full transparency of their role and position. Here we have the assistant city manager - without attribution of his position - "publishing" an article representing it as a KDH article.
Not written is that Harker Heights will rebate up to $75,000 of sales taxes back to Chuy's. So while the city prepares property taxes increase on taxpayers by 18.6% this year - a fourfold increase this year - it will give $75,000 back to the company.
KDH: stop letting city officials use the press as a propaganda outlet as they are trying to craft a message preceding this massive tax hike.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.