Hampton Inn, the first four-story building in Harker Heights, is expected to open by the end of 2023.

The City of Harker Heights has enlisted The Retail Coach to assist in improving commercial growth. The consulting firm has completed several market studies to help maximize the city’s appeal to retail and commercial groups with interest in the region. A Community Dashboard has been created at http://www.retail360.us/harkerheights-tx/.

The City issued four commercial construction permits through April totaling $5,530,000.

Scot

I thought the KDH had learned their lesson not to publish articles from city officials without full transparency of their role and position. Here we have the assistant city manager - without attribution of his position - "publishing" an article representing it as a KDH article.

Not written is that Harker Heights will rebate up to $75,000 of sales taxes back to Chuy's. So while the city prepares property taxes increase on taxpayers by 18.6% this year - a fourfold increase this year - it will give $75,000 back to the company.

KDH: stop letting city officials use the press as a propaganda outlet as they are trying to craft a message preceding this massive tax hike.

