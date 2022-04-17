The first annual Flower Festival and Cook Out is happening at the Kelly Flading Community Garden, 1410 Bundrant Drive in Killeen, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and the public is invited. The local non-profit Killeen Creators will host the event to raise awareness and funding for it’s local community gardens.
“Our creators have been working hard, every day of every week for over a year now, and we wanted to put together a special event to share what we’re doing with the community,” said Kristin Wright, the groups board chairman. There will be artisan vendors with spring-themed wares as well as the Tap Tap Studio’s Art Bus on site to offer information and encourage gardening to increase local food production in the area. There will be seedlings for sale, as well as a cook-out during the event.
“All proceeds will go right back into growing our community gardens to feed the souls and bellies of our North Killeen neighbors,” Wright said.
Killeen Creators was founded in 2002 by several residents who made it their mission to combat food scarcity, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and disenfranchisement in their local community. In 2021, the group focused on getting community gardens set up in North Killeen to help offset the “food desert” created when two local grocery chain stores closed for business in the area.
For more information, go to the website at www.killeencreators.com.
