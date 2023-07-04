Richard.jpg

Richard James Fletcher, a 2010 graduate of Ellison High School, loves growing things in the dirt.

 Courtesy Photo

Killeen resident Texas A&M-Central Texas University student Richard James Fletcher, 31, is much too humble to describe himself as exceptional, but his actions suggest that there is more to him than his mild-mannered temperament, his half hesitant smile, or his everyday life.

Fletcher uses the word “average” a few times when he is asked to describe himself, but even as he repeats the word, it sounds somehow inaccurate. He is soft-spoken, but deliberate, grounded, and purposeful, but still brave enough to avoid apathy. As his words attest, he is many things: a son, a brother, a student, a neighbor, and an advocate. And last but not least, he loves growing things in the dirt.

