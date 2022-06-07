Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove will once again be the place for family fun and friends to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Guam liberation.
The event, organized by the Chamorro Association of Central Texas, drew hundreds of visitors to the park in 2019. Events were canceled in subsequent years due to COVID-19.This year’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 23 and includes a pot luck meal.
Organizers welcome any support for this annual event and interested parties are asked to contact Frank Tyquiengco at 254-220-6733.
The National Organization of Chamorro Veterans in America is dedicated to serving as the voice of Chamorro veterans, according to the group’s website. Chamorro veterans are those from the U.S. territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands who have served in the military. They conduct the celebration on the Saturday closest to the anniversary. The United States liberated Guam from Japan on July 21, 1944.
In a Herald article following the 2019 event, AnnMarie Fegurgur, one of the directors of the Chamorro Association said, “They consist of different islanders.” Traditionally, the Chamorro culture is a mixture of people from Mariana Islands of Guam, Saipan, Tinian and Rota.
“We get together to try to bring the community together to share island culture,” said Fegurgur, who is originally from Guam. The liberation of Guam is important to the Chamorro population, which Fegurgur said is very large in Central Texas. “We want to celebrate the liberation of our ancestors and pay our tribute to them.”
