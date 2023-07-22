Sisters Anjaleen, Abigail, and Analisa Hernandez enjoy a traditional Guamanian lunch before their dance performance with Ta Hita Dance Company at the 79th anniversary of Guam Liberation Celebration at Olgletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove on Saturday.
COPPERAS COVE — There were a lot of dancers, and a lot of food — including the traditional roasted pig — at an annual event commemorating Guam’s liberation during World War II.
The 79th anniversary of the Guam Liberation once again take place Saturday at Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove.
The event is organized by the Chamorro Association of Central Texas and attracts hundreds of visitors every year.
The National Organization of Chamorro Veterans in America is dedicated to serving as the voice of Chamorro veterans, according to the group’s website. Chamorro veterans are those from the U.S. territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands who have served in the military. They conduct the annual celebration on the Saturday closest to the anniversary. The United States liberated Guam from Japan on July 21, 1944.
