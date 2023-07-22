Roasted pig

Travis Gogue slices into and serves pieces from the traditional roasted pig to patrons of the 79th anniversary of Guam liberation celebration at Olgletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove on Saturday.

 Mike Bartoszek | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — There were a lot of dancers, and a lot of food — including the traditional roasted pig — at an annual event commemorating Guam’s liberation during World War II.

The 79th anniversary of the Guam Liberation once again take place Saturday at Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove.

Sisters Anjaleen, Abigail, and Analisa Hernandez enjoy a traditional Guamanian lunch before their dance performance with Ta Hita Dance Company at the 79th anniversary of Guam Liberation Celebration at Olgletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove on Saturday.
