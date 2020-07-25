Several protests have emerged around the United States to bring justice for Spc. Vanessa Guillen including a protest organized in Killeen next weekend.
The event — titled “Women Veterans. One Voice” — is a nationwide protest campaign organized by the National Women Veterans Association, and will kick off outside Fort Hood on Saturday.
“We hold our military in high regards,” said Tara Jones, event organizer. “When we talk about cases, we want transparency and we feel like Fort Hood did not tell us all of the details (of the Guillen case). We feel like Fort Hood needs to advocate for transparency. We want our legislators to hear us and we want to see what the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill will do for the future of the military.”
Vanessa Guillen was found dead at end of June in East Bell County after she was reported missing from Fort Hood since April 22.
A suspect in the case, Fort Hood Spc. Aaron David Robinson, fatally shot himself July 1, and another suspect, Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, is in custody on federal charges.
Aguilar told investigators that Robinson on April 22 struck a “female soldier in the head with a hammer multiple times at his arms room, killing her on Fort Hood.”
Prior to her disappearance, Guillen told her family members that she was being sexually harassed in her unit, according to her family — a claim the Army starting investigating after her disappearance.
Jones said the National Women Veterans Association advocates for women veterans and those who are in the military.
“Sexual assault has been happening for years,” she said. “It is not a new thing for the military and people need to speak up when it happens. The military needs to be efficient and give us closure. If a report comes out, we need to be satisfied and for it to be believable for us. ”
Other Vanessa Guillen protests were held Saturday in cities around the nation, including Los Angeles, Wilmington, Delaware; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Lakewood, New Jersey.
On Thursday there will be a #IAmVanessaGuillen March held in Washington, D.C. and a Memorial Ruck March will be held in Houston Saturday, according to findvanessaguillen.com.
Guillen’s family is expected to meet with President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
Local residents are invited to join a group of people driving from Abilene today at the site of where the remains of Guillen were found near the Leon River in Bell County.
Alisha Gamez, one of the organizers of the drive, said they expect to arrive at the remains site around 1 p.m.
“After we leave the site, we will be going ... to see the memorial,” Gamez said via phone Thursday, referring to the mural of Guillen near a tattoo shop at 904 N. Fort Hood St.
Gamez said she expects the convoy will arrive in Killeen around 3 p.m. or so.
