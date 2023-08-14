News conference

Mother of the murdered U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen addresses the media with the support of family and protesters at the steps of The United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on Aug 14.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

WACO  A 30-year sentence in federal prison was a judge’s verdict on Monday, but it’s a mother’s words that many will be talking about for years to come.

Gloria Guillen, Vanessa Guillen’s mother, was the first of five people — including three of Vanessa’s sisters — to give victim impact statements on Monday during the sentencing hearing of Cecily Aguilar, the Killeen woman who helped hide Guillen’s body.

