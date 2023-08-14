WACO — A 30-year sentence in federal prison was a judge’s verdict on Monday, but it’s a mother’s words that many will be talking about for years to come.
Gloria Guillen, Vanessa Guillen’s mother, was the first of five people — including three of Vanessa’s sisters — to give victim impact statements on Monday during the sentencing hearing of Cecily Aguilar, the Killeen woman who helped hide Guillen’s body.
“I’m here for one reason: for my daughter and because I feel pain in my heart,” Gloria Guillen said in Spanish with a court translator rendering her words into English. “Vanessa was a tremendous human being. You cannot imagine the person she was, with enthusiasm for life...she wanted to get married and have kids. We loved each other and we were the same in so many ways. She’d tell me her dreams.”
As she spoke, sniffles could be heard in the courtroom as many in the audience were moved to tears with the prayer-like quality of the mother’s words. When she finished speaking to the judge, a response of “Amen” escaped the lips of a few in the galley.
Gloria Guillen said that when her daughter told her of her plans to join the Army, she felt the urge to protect her daughter.
“I wanted her close to me, but she said, ‘Mom, I have to go,’” Gloria Guillen said. “She wanted to defend her country. But after nine months at Fort Hood, she said it was horrible there. There was sexual harassment, rape and abuse of young women.”
Gloria Guillen described the ways in which she and her family have suffered since Vanessa Guillen was murdered at Fort Hood, now known as Fort Cavazos, on April 22, 2020.
“She disappeared and I went crazy with despair,” Gloria Guillen said. “She was my pretty girl, the most precious thing I had. I cried out to God.”
Gloria Guillen found out some aspects of her daughter’s death and dismemberment in court for the first time on Monday.
“I’m asking you to do justice,” she said to U.S. District Judge Alan Albright. “There’s nothing that can give my daughter back to me. God’s justice will arrive someday for each of us.”
She then spoke to Aguilar, who sat, head bowed at the table with her defense attorneys.
“May God touch your heart and may you repent.”
