A stationary front northwest of the Killeen area could make things “very moist and very humid” this week, National Weather Service meteorologist Madison Gordon said Saturday.
“We are getting a lot of moisture coming in off of the Gulf of Mexico,” Gordon said.
The National Weather Service is forecasting rain for the Killeen area for much of the week, beginning with slight chances today, continuing through Friday.
Monday and Tuesday show the highest chance of rain, with Monday’s forecast calling for up to 90% chance of rain and Tuesday’s calling for a 60% chance.
Total rainfall could total around 1 to 1.5 inches, Gordon said. Depending how the system sets up locally, some areas could see heavier rains.
The rains may cool temperatures into the mid-80s.
“We are forecasting slightly below normal temperatures,” Gordon said, adding that it “may not feel pleasant,” because of the humidity.
High and low temperatures in the forecast through Friday are:
- Today: High 90, Low 72
- Monday: High 83, Low 71
- Tuesday: High 85, Low 71
- Wednesday: High 87, Low 72
- Thursday: High 90, Low 74
- Friday: High 90, Low 72
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.