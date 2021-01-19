The couple who shoots together will have an alternative to the normal Valentines Day activities this year with an opportunity for bragging rights and some sweet prizes.
One in the Chamber Sports Range, a veteran-owned small business in Gatesville, will offer a couple’s competition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 14. Each couple who participates will have 20 rounds of the caliber of their choice to engage a target at the pistol range, 10 rounds per person. Totals will be added together and the top three “sharpshooting couples” will win a prize.
Top shooting couple will receive a 1st place ribbon, two free days to shoot at the range and, of course, Valentines Day chocolates.
Cost is $20 per couple, and attendees are invited to stay and shot on the range until closing.
One in the Chamber Sports Range is located at 717 Country Road 148 in Gatesville. For more information, visit www.oneinthechambersportsrange.com or call 254-216-1443.
