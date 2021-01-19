Taking aim

One in the Chamber gun range owner Chris Whitaker looks over the shoulder of Scott Cook as he takes aim at the steel targets placed across the pistol range, September 13th 2020

 Mike Bartoszek

The couple who shoots together will have an alternative to the normal Valentines Day activities this year with an opportunity for bragging rights and some sweet prizes.

One in the Chamber Sports Range, a veteran-owned small business in Gatesville, will offer a couple’s competition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 14. Each couple who participates will have 20 rounds of the caliber of their choice to engage a target at the pistol range, 10 rounds per person. Totals will be added together and the top three “sharpshooting couples” will win a prize.

Top shooting couple will receive a 1st place ribbon, two free days to shoot at the range and, of course, Valentines Day chocolates.

Cost is $20 per couple, and attendees are invited to stay and shot on the range until closing.

One in the Chamber Sports Range is located at 717 Country Road 148 in Gatesville. For more information, visit www.oneinthechambersportsrange.com or call 254-216-1443.

dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.