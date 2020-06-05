The Real Texas Gun Show is coming to Harker Heights Saturday and Sunday.
The show will be at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive, and residents will be able to buy, sell and trade guns, according to The Real Texas Gun Show website.
The shows will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Regular admission to the gun show is $8 but groups of four adults or more will each get $2 off their admission. Members of the National Rifle Association and those with a military ID will get $1 off.
Open carry or concealed carry rules will be in place at the gun show.
The website says the gun show will adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The gun show website is http://therealtexasgunshow.com/.
