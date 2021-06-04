The Real Texas Gun Show will be back in Harker Heights this weekend.
The show, which allows local residents to legally buy, sell and trade firearms, will be at the Harker Heights Events Center, 710 Edwards Drive, on Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, the show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday it will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the show’s website.
Regular admission to the show will cost $10.
