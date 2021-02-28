Guns at Killeen City Hall? Council set to discuss the issue

At its Tuesday workshop, the Killeen City Council is set to address the issue of open or concealed carrying of handguns at city open meetings.
In July 2016, the City Council passed two resolutions regarding license holders carrying handguns at city meetings: 16-075 allowed the carrying of concealed handguns and 16-076 allowed the open carrying of handguns, according to a city staff report. At its February 22, 2021 workshop, the City Council made a motion of direction for the City Manager to prepare a resolution repealing 16-075 and 16-076.
“Based on the motion of direction made by the City Council on Feb. 22, 2021, the recommendation is to repeal the resolutions and direct staff to post notice that handguns are prohibited at city meetings,” the report said.
At recent council workshops and meetings, the issue of carrying weapons at city hall as been raised in the context of installing metal detectors at Killeen City Hall, which has been likened to a form of gun control.
The council is also set to consider a memorandum/resolution creating the Committee for Crime Solutions and appointing its initial members, in addition to other agenda items.
The workshop will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Killeen City Hall council chambers, 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s web site, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
