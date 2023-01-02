Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of habitation was reported at midnight Sunday in the 6800 block of Rattlesnake Trail.
DWI was reported at midnight Sunday in the 3000 block of Paintrock Drive.
Discharging a firearm in city limits was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Church Avenue.
Discharging a firearm in city limits was reported at 12:09 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Fieldcrest Drive.
Discharging a firearm in city limits was reported at 12:27 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Connell Drive.
Unlawful carrying weapons was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Circle M Drive.
DWI was reported at 1:09 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
DWI was reported at 1:40 a.m. on East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of Flatrock Mountain Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 3:34 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Deadly conduct was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Discharging a firearm in city limits was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Atlas Avenue.
Burglary of a building was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of West Lane.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of Katy Creek Lane.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 12:04 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of block of Block Stallion Drive.
Reckless damage or destruction was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Daude Avenue.
A municipal warrant was reported at 1:57 p.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Shoplifting was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault was reported at 3:28 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
Assault was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Fresco Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Driving while license suspended was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday at East Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmier Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Donegal Bay Court.
A municipal warrant was reported at 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
DUI with child passenger was reported at 9:31 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An arrest warrant was reported at 10:28 p.m. Sunday at Featherline Road and Malmaison Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:08 p.m. Sunday at Elia Street and Stovall Avenue.
Copperas Cove
No reports were filed.
Harker Heights
Fraudulent use of credit card was reported Friday in the 2600 block of Laguna Drive.
A theft was reported Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A theft was reported at 7:19 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of East Knight’s Way.
Assist other agency was reported at 8:02 p.m. in the 900 block of Indian Trail.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:53 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Maya Trail.
Outstanding warrants were served at 12:06 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Ann Boulevard.
Deadly conduct by discharging firearm was reported Sunday at 12:05 p.m. in the 300 block of North Ann Boulevard.
Public intoxication of minor was reported at 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 6:02 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Outstanding warrants were served at 8:53 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:56 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Elbert Lane.
Assault on public servant was reported at 10:12 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
Fireworks were reported at 1:24 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Avenue G.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:37 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
A noise disturbance was reported at 2:34 a.m. in the 200 block of West Avenue B.
Loud music was reported at 3:11 a.m. in the 900 block of South Live Oak Street.
An accident was reported at 3:52 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East 4th Street.
Loud music was reported at 4:21 a.m. in the 900 block of West Avenue C.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:14 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Brown Street.
Found property was reported at 1:09 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of West First Street.
Found property was reported at 5:57 p.m. in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
A noise disturbance was reported at 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:36 p.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.