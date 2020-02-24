A water main break along Interstate 14 slowed traffic and sent water spewing into the air.
The break slowed traffic on the westbound access road in a stretch of construction between Paddy Hamilton Road and Main Street in Nolanville.
Construction workers and staff from the Nolanville Water Department were on the scene Monday evening. Time of incident was approximately 5 p.m.
The actual break was in a pipe that wasn’t clearly marked in a grassy drainage ditch type median between the access road and I-14.
