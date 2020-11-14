Killeen-area residents can expect some gusts for the next few days and lows in the 40s by Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies, then gradually becoming mostly sunny skies, with a high near 83, south winds around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. Saturday night’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, with a low around 54, south southwest winds around 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight and winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 70, north winds around 5 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. Sunday night’s forecast calls for clear skies and a low around 45.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Monday: High near 74, Low around 47.
Tuesday: High near 73, Low around 46.
Wednesday: High near 74, Low around 52.
