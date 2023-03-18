WEATHER Graphic

After a cold front that dropped overnight temperatures into the low 40s and wind chills into the upper 30s, things should warm up this week for the Killeen-Fort Hood area.

Temperatures could stay in the upper 50s for Sunday and Monday before being forecast to reach the upper 60s by Tuesday and topping the low 80s by Wednesday.

