After a cold front that dropped overnight temperatures into the low 40s and wind chills into the upper 30s, things should warm up this week for the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
Temperatures could stay in the upper 50s for Sunday and Monday before being forecast to reach the upper 60s by Tuesday and topping the low 80s by Wednesday.
Along with warmer temperatures, area residents can expect windy conditions, with sustained winds projected to be in around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph for much of the week.
The projected warmth could take place ahead of another series of rain, which could reach the area on Thursday.
Current forecasts from the National Weather Service show 50% rain chances Thursday that dissipate to about 30% on Friday.
Recent rains have helped lessen drought conditions that have gripped the Central Texas area since last year.
Finding themselves in extreme or exceptional drought conditions for months, cities such as Copperas Cove, Kempner, Lampasas and Killeen, now have been downgraded to severe drought conditions, the third-highest level of severity according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Parts of Bell County also are experiencing extreme and moderate drought conditions — one level above and below.
Since Jan. 1, Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport has recorded 4.15 inches of rain, while Skylark Field has measured 3.91 inches.
Accumulation through March 18 is higher this year than it was in 2022, when only 1.49 inches had been recorded at Skylark Field, but it is still well short of the average, which is more than 6 inches to this point.
Beginning the year in a large precipitation deficit that saw the levels of Stillhouse Hollow Lake and Belton Lake drop drastically during last year’s drought, the recent rains appear to have slowed the lake declines, but both are under 70% full.
According to waterdatafortexas.org, as of Saturday, Belton Lake was 64.6% full, and Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 69.8% full. Both lakes serve as the main reservoirs for treated water for residents of Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, Nolanville, Fort Hood and Kempner.
