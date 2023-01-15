Temperatures on Monday will likely reach the 80s in Killeen and surrounding communities, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service on Sunday.
The high Monday is expected to reach 81 under sunny skies with gusty winds from the south southwest. Wind advisories from Sunday were allowed to expire as the sun set but forecasters expect winds to continue throughout Martin Luther King, Jr. day.
“We are in a high-wind weather pattern, with warm temperatures and little to no moisture in the air,” said Meteorologist Juan Hernandez. “There is a slight chance of rain later in the week.”
Monday, overnight clouds are expected to move in with a low temperature around 52. Winds are expected to die down as the sun sets.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 with west winds becoming south at 5 mph in the afternoon. Overnight, the area might see some precipitation. Forecasters predict a 20% chance of showers after midnight with a low around 57.
Hernandez said a cold front is due to move into the area in the early hours of Wednesday morning. That could bring with it a 30% chance for showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny skies should bring the high for the day near 74 with south winds becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Forecasters predict gusty winds in the afternoon, around 20 mph The low overnight is expected to be around 45 as west winds continue to gust as high as 25 mph in some places.
Temperatures will cool Thursday with a high of 66 predicted. West northwest winds will continue at 5-10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph in the afternoon. The overnight low is predicted around 41 with mostly clear skies.
Friday should be mostly sunny with a high near 68. Lows should drop to the mid-40s overnight.
Saturday could bring another possibility for showers with a 20% chance under partly sunny skies and a high near 58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.