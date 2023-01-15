Weather flags

Flags in front of the First National Bank Building at Trimmier and Central Texas Expressway show how windy conditions are in Killeen Sunday.

Temperatures on Monday will likely reach the 80s in Killeen and surrounding communities, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service on Sunday.

The high Monday is expected to reach 81 under sunny skies with gusty winds from the south southwest. Wind advisories from Sunday were allowed to expire as the sun set but forecasters expect winds to continue throughout Martin Luther King, Jr. day.

