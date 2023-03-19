WEATHER Graphic

Spring officially begins Monday and according to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth, the Killeen area should expect “spring weather” to continue.

“We are exiting a La Nina weather pattern which means conditions should return to seasonal temperatures,” Meteorologist Hunter Reeves said Sunday. “At least for the next two weeks, temperatures should level out with no great swings of hot or cold conditions.”

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

