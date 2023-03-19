Spring officially begins Monday and according to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth, the Killeen area should expect “spring weather” to continue.
“We are exiting a La Nina weather pattern which means conditions should return to seasonal temperatures,” Meteorologist Hunter Reeves said Sunday. “At least for the next two weeks, temperatures should level out with no great swings of hot or cold conditions.”
Monday should be partly sunny with a high near 58. Clouds will move in during the evening hours with a low of around 48. South winds during the day should be 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. Wind speeds will increase later and come from the south southeast at 15-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.
“Winds this week are unusually gusty,” Reeves said. “This is also typical for spring in Central Texas.”
Tuesday, the forecast includes a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Under mostly cloudy skies, the high should be near 70. South winds will continue at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph and increasing after sunset. The low overnight will be near 62 under mostly cloudy skies.
Wednesday, south winds will blow in warmer temperatures with a high near 83. Winds continue throughout the day at 15-20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph in places. The low overnight is expected to be around 66.
Thursday, there is a 40% chance of precipitation with showers possible in the afternoon. The high is expected to be near 79 creating the chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Windy conditions continue with showers and a possible thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Overnight, temperatures drop to around 59 and the chance for precipitation increases to 60%.
Friday should be mostly sunny with a high near 76 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low overnight is expected to be around 49 under mostly clear skies.
Saturday should be sunny with a high near 80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.