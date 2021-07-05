Some H-E-B ready-to-eat chicken products have been recalled. It is part of a nationwide recall of Tyson chicken products.
H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc. has recalled approximately 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products nationwide that may be contaminated with listeria, H-E-B said in a news release issued Monday.
The recall was initially announced Saturday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Recalled Tyson items were produced between Dec. 26, 2020, and April 13.
Recalled H-E-B items were produced between Jan. 13 and July 4, the release said.
All products related to the recall that were sold at H-E-B have been removed from production and store shelves.
For a full list of all recalled products along with pictures of them, go to https://bit.ly/3wjiFtQ.
