H-E-B updated its list of food limits, and one that affects all stores is brisket. According to the latest limit list, published Tuesday, shoppers are limited to one brisket at all H-E-Bs.
Brisket is the only food item limited at all stores, according to the latest release.
Non-food item limits also affecting all stores, according to H-E-B, are:
- Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1
- H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
- Hand sanitizer – 10 items
- Hand soap – 4 items
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
- First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
Pay Raise
The temporary Texas Proud Pay program — which provided employees with extra $2 per hour — ended Sunday, and H-E-B moved into a more long-term, permanent investment into its employees, the San Antonio-based grocer announced Monday.
The long-term investment will provide more pay increases for store, manufacturing and supply chain hourly non-management employees.
“This is the largest investment in pay in the history of H-E-B,” the release said. H-E-B did not say what the dollar-amount of investment is, or what the pay increases will be.
H-E-B stores in Bell and Coryell County are open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
