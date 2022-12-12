As part of retail grocery giant H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program, the 15th annual Killeen Feast of Sharing will be held Tuesday for the entire Killeen community.
The Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, will open the doors from 4 to 8 p.m. as it partners with H-E-B and others to bring this annual holiday feast back to Killeen.
In a statement from the H-E-B website, the holiday season is around the corner, and H-E-B is excited to welcome back its neighbors as they prepare to gather in person and celebrate.
With this year’s H-E-B Feast of Sharing dinner back in person, H-E-B, with the help from its mobile kitchens, will serve traditional Texas-style meals at all its dinner locations in the state. Brisket, beans and potato salad will be served. said Graciela Velazquez, an H-E-B spokeswoman.
“We are happy to be back in Killeen,” said Velazquez, adding the event was not held last year.
Each event is filled with music, activities for the family and a variety of free services such as health and wellness screenings and flu vaccinations. Some gatherings even get a visit from Santa.
There will be an area for children’s crafts and activities, Velazquez said.
The H-E-B Feast of Sharing is a series of festive gatherings that include more than 340,000 meals served during 34 dinners throughout Texas and Mexico. Filled with food, music, and good cheer, these free holiday feasts are open to the public and bring together family, friends and neighbors. Launched in 1989, the H-E-B Feast of Sharing gives the company an opportunity to give thanks to its loyal customers and invites everyone to the holiday dinner table. In the more than three decades H-E-B has held the celebrations, more than 375,000 volunteers have helped serve nearly 4 million meals.
Last year, H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program donated 34 million pounds of food to families in need. Since 1982, the year the program was founded, H-E-B has donated more than 1 billion pounds of food to 5,500 nonprofit organizations in Texas and Mexico.
