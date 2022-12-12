HEB Feast of Sharing

Hundreds of volunteers served thousands of Killeen area residents at H-E-B’s  Annual Feast of Sharing in Killeen in 2019. 

 File photo

As part of retail grocery giant H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program, the 15th annual Killeen Feast of Sharing will be held Tuesday for the entire Killeen community.

The Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, will open the doors from 4 to 8 p.m. as it partners with H-E-B and others to bring this annual holiday feast back to Killeen.

