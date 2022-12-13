Family, friends, neighbors, and strangers gathered with a backdrop of festive music and lively entertainment to share a hearty brisket dinner at H-E-B’s 15th annual Feast of Sharing on Tuesday.
The community event held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center is part of H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program.
Organizers expected to serve more than 5,500 people between 4 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, and they were pleased with the turnout, according to Graciela Velazquez, the community coordinator.
“I see that there are a lot of people engaging with each other, really sitting down at the dinner table and talking to one another, getting to know each other; that’s really heartwarming,” Velazquez said.
She also expressed gratitude for the volunteers — from law enforcement to community members, and H-E-B employees and leadership.
Volunteer Kim Amina has worked at the Feast of Sharing for more than 10 years after she was first introduced to the event through the parent liaison program at Sugar Loaf Elementary School, which closed last year after 56 years serving KISD.
“The first time I stepped into an H-E-B it was on Fort Hood Street — the old one,” Amina said. “What got me is that it was clean — and that’s what kept me going back over and over.”
Through the years, she has remained impressed with the quality of food and service at the grocery store.
“To this day it’s still clean, and they have a large variety of food and products and things like that and me, my family and I coming from Hawaii, we appreciate the variety,” Amina said.
Volunteers ushered guests to tables, and waited on them with drinks, and full plates of food.
Teresa Griffin said in the nine years she has attended the event with her husband, Denoa Griffin, it has always been very organized and run very smoothly.
“We try to make it every year,” Griffin said. “It really brings the community together. And we’ve come earlier some years and later other years — there’s never really been any wait time.”
Velazquez said she is especially grateful for how events like the Feast of Sharing can be a blessing to members of the military stationed at Fort Hood, as single soldiers, or with their families.
“We are all about trying to bridge the gap between our communities. This is an event we put on specifically for the community, for those in need and for those who just want to come and have a good meal and enjoy themselves,” Velazquez said. “Some of our community members are single soldiers; they can come from anywhere from statewide or across the country, and they’re not with their families.”
In addition to a dinner of brisket, sausage, potato salad, rolls and baked beans, community members were entertained with family-friendly activities, photo opportunities with Santa and H-E-Buddy, and live music from soloists, vocalists and dancers. Free flu shots were also offered on site.
Children made holiday cards and ornaments and colored pictures in the Kid Zone and were given a gift bag and a free banana.
“That’s what this is about,” Velazquez said. “You never know where people are from, or where they are in their lives. Being able to dance and sing and enjoy music and enjoy food — it’s just so nice. It’s what the holidays are about.”
The Killeen event is one of 34 dinners served throughout Texas and Mexico. Additionally, H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program donated 34 million pounds of food to families in need last year.
