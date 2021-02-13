H-E-B, the San Antonio-based grocery chain, announced Saturday that due to projected winter storm weather, stores would be modifying their hours of operation.
Stores in the Waco/Temple/Killeen region will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
“We continue to closely monitor the situation and will resume regular hours as soon as possible,” the company said in a news release.
Local stores could modify their hours further depending on the weather conditions.
Real-time updates to store hours and operations can be found on H-E-B Newsroom at heb.com/newsroom.
