Local food and beverage creators are encouraged to meet with H-E-B leaders from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, 1 Santa Fe Plaza Drive, in downtown Killeen.
H-E-B leaders will be there to discuss product placement and the best practices for submitting a product to the annual H-E-B Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best, according to a news release of the event.
Those interested in the meeting must register on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2wML1Dw.
The H-E-B leaders will represent the competition, the release said.
The statewide Texas Best competition allows food innovators the opportunity to show off their product, win cash prizes and have their product placed on the shelf of select H-E-B stores throughout the state, the release said.
Quest for Texas Best is not limited to food and drinks. People with products such as apparel, beauty items, electronics and toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies and coolers, the release said.
Those wishing to enter the competition should provide a description of their product at www.heb.com/quest anytime between now and April 3.
Since beginning the competition in 2014, H-E-B has awarded more than $500,000 in prize money and placed more than 600 products on its shelves.
Last year’s winners, from Austin and Houston, earned a combined $80,000 in cash prizes, the release said.
