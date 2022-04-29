H-E-B has voluntarily recalled two of its baked goods products after some have contained metal fragments. The affected products are the 12-ounce package of H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays.
“The potentially affected products were manufactured by an outside supplier and distributed only to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico,” H-E-B officials announced Friday.
All affected products have been removed from store shelves. The recall order from the grocer came after it had investigated two customer complaints.
“As soon as we confirm that the product meets our high quality and safety standards, H-E-B will have the products back on shelves,” the release said.
Customers who purchased the items should stop eating the product and can return it to the store for a full refund.
