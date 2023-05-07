In the week leading up to National Armed Forces Day, Habitat for Humanity International builds both homes and communities through their first ever National Service Blitz event in Bell County to serve both the civilian and military community.
The umbrella organization will unite their home building affiliate with AmeriCorps and Veterans Build to make major progress on six homes in the Bell County area, according to Kristin Smith, CEO of the Fort Hood Area Habitat of for Humanity.
The group will also build ramps to aid disabled veterans and others in the community better access buildings.
More than 250 AmeriCorps and 100 Veterans Build volunteers will serve alongside veterans to impact the local community’s housing needs, she said.
During the event, volunteers will blitz-build three new constructions throughout their coverage area serving both civilians in need of housing and two military veterans.
“We will have two new builds in Temple and a remodel, and a new construction on Walton Walker and Valencia in Killeen,” Smith said. “In Harker Heights we’re going to have the volunteers at the two veteran houses on Northside Drive.”
Additionally, Smith said the team will construct two wheelchair accessible ramps in Copperas Cove, and one in Lampasas.
Usually AmeriCorps hosts their build-a-thon separate from the Veterans Build RepairCorps projects, but uniting them along with the well-known construction of homes for low income families will intensify their efforts, she said.
“RepairCorps focuses on a grant funded through the Home Depot Foundation to make critical repairs for veterans,” Smith said. “We have been receiving the grant for the last four years.”
As long as Habitat for Humanity continues to receive the grant from the Home Depot Foundation, they continue to facilitate the critical repairs program where honorably discharged veterans with between 20 and 80 percent of the area median income can apply for critical repairs to their homes.
“With that grant we can do the roofing, or plumbing, or HVAC repairs,” Smith said. “A lot of our veterans are not 100 percent disabled, and when they call the VA they may not qualify for benefits. With that grant, we are able to assist our veterans.”
During the event, Habitat representatives from all 50 states will collaborate on the best practices for serving those who have served, according to the nonprofit’s website.
Smith said she hopes the volunteers coming in from all across the country—including Hawaii and Alaska—will leave the event with something to think about.
In addition to an opening ceremony at Carl Levin Park on May 14 featuring Texas Barbecue, adult beverages, and music, Smith said she is excited for the keynote speakers who will focus on themes of education, diversity, and the transition from Fort Hood to Fort Cavazos.
“We’re offering them tours on Fort Cavazos, and while they’re here, we’re going to talk about why it’s changing in name,” Smith said. “We will be educating everyone who is here on how our affiliate is military affiliated and how we serve low income, but also military families as well.”
The two homes on Northside Drive will be dedicated to their veteran occupants during the closing ceremony on May 19 with an address by the Mayor and appearances by other invited elected officials.
While the six homes will be the focus of the housing blitz, they may not be fully complete by the end of the four days but they will be much closer to move-in ready for their future occupants, Smith said.
About 48 percent of renters in the Central Texas area spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing, according to Habitat for Humanity’s website.
Texas is one of five states that accounts for half of the homelessness in the country.
Smith said she continues to combat the common misconception that Habitat for Humanity gives away houses to needy individuals.
Each homeowner puts in a designated number of “sweat equity” hours helping to construct homes in the community, including their own, and continues to pay an affordable mortgage and learn proper maintenance and upkeep, she said.
“We are helping people create generational wealth, standing behind them and offering them a hand up, and not a handout,” Smith said. “Right now, we know that housing is an issue, and it’s a shortage. With our home ownership program, one of the things we’re trying to do is build quality of life: crime rates go down, first time homeowners, and first-time voters.”
Smith said Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity is still looking for additional event sponsors, but so far The National Service Blitz is sponsored by Courtyard Marriot, Owens Corning, Dominion Energy, The Home Depot Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas, The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, R&R Roofing, Ellis Air Systems, Stylecraft, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Jim Wright Company, Carmax, SouthStar Bank, Alamo Title Company, First Texas Bank, Applebee’s Grill and Bar, Buffalo Wild Wings, Carlson Law Firm, Marc Whitehead Associates, A+ Federal Credit Union, Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces, Hill Country Community Action, Sorenson, Budget Blinds, Flint Rock Construction, Lowes, Dominion Energy, and Realty Executives.
The Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity can be reached at 254-680-4007 or by email at habitat@fhahfh.org.
