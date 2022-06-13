A local family will receive a brand new home from Habitat for Humanity direct from the Texas Capitol.
Habitat for Humanity Texas is partnering with lawmakers in Austin to bring attention to the need of affordable housing. One of these projects is “Day at the Dome” where part of the frames for the new homes were built on capitol grounds and sent to various parts of Texas.
The Spruell family is the recipient of the project. The home built on capitol grounds Thursday will be delivered to Killeen where the Fort Hood Habitat for Humanity will finish construction by the end of the summer.
Amber Phelps is in charge of family services with the Fort Hood Habitat for Humanity.
Phelps said the walls were moved to Killeen Thursday and the team is currently waiting to raise the walls on the property in July.
“The Habitat for Humanity of Texas will be there as well as volunteers from all over to help raise the walls,” Phelps said.
“(The family) has been through a lot of hardships so being able to have this home is a blessing,” Phelps said.
Phelps said that once the Spruell’s house is complete, the Fort Hood Habitat for Humanity will have made 124 homes and one community center since they began serving the Central Texas area in 1994.
The Spruell family have seen many hardships but have overcome them all.
Their grandmother, Vanessa Spruell, is twice a cancer survivor and raises her three grandchildren with her husband George, who is a disabled Marine war vet.
“It just got to the point where we had to stay in a car,” George told KXAN reporters on Thursday.
The Spruell’s told a KXAN reporter that partnering with Habitat for Humanity to get a home has changed their lives forever.
“We’re not going to fall. We’re going to stay up ... me and my husband, we’re going to look to the future for those girls,” Vanessa told KXAN reporters.
