Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity will host a home dedication with the Briones family at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The new home at 315 Currie Ave. in Killeen represents “Hope in the absence of Hope,” officials said in a news release.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 2:39 pm
According to a statement from Habitat for Humanity, the Briones famiy suffered a terrible loss in 2020.
“In the early hours of Monday, June 15, 2020, the Briones family home was destroyed in a fire. They were not only displaced permanently with no belongings or residence to return to, but their youngest, Adeline Hope (12) was caught in the flames and suffered severe smoke inhalation among other injuries. After three long days of fighting, Hope passed away on June 17, 2020.”
Shortly afterward, a GoFundMe page was created which used the phrase, “Hope in the absence of Hope.”
Tributes and contributions poured in from those who knew the family, and some who did not.
According to the news release, Habitat for Humanity recognized the family’s loss and invites the public to, “join us in blessing the Briones family with a little bit of Hope back in their lives.”
“This is the second home dedication for Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity this year under Kristin Smith’s leadership as CEO and we are looking forward to welcoming this family back to their home,” according to the release.
