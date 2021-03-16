A line of storms is expected to move through the Central Texas area, bringing with it the chance of hail and high winds.
Much of the precipitation is expected to begin after midnight, National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Dunn said Tuesday.
Precipitation chances are as high as 90%, according to the NWS forecast.
Rain should end early morning Wednesday. As the skies clear, winds could remain gusting between 25 to 30 mph, and the humidity is expected to drop to around 20 to 25%.
Gusty winds and dry air are perfect conditions for increased wildfire chances, said Brad Smith, department head of the Predictive Service Office of the Texas A&M Forest Service.
A hazardous weather outlook from the NWS indicates "Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions" west of Interstate 35 on Wednesday. The elevated wildfire chances continue through Monday.
Smith said there are two primary wildfire "seasons" in Texas. The state is currently in the winter/spring wildfire season, which goes primarily from December through April or May.
Dormant vegetation shocked dry by freezing temperatures in the winter drive the potential for wildfires spreading. Smith referred to the winter vegetation as a "dead fuel."
